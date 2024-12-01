ISKCON holds prayer meetings for safety, security of Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) The ISKCON here joined its other centres in different parts of the world on Sunday in holding prayer meetings and 'kirtan' for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an official said.

Stating that atrocities on the religious minorities are "not stopping" in Bangladesh even after 100 days of such incidents, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson Radharamn Das said that disciples and followers held prayer meetings in 150 countries across the world.

"We held prayers and 'kirtan' for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

ISKCON followers held prayers and 'kirtan' at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata to highlight the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, where they are suffering atrocities, Das said.

He said that the religious minorities in Bangladesh are seeking help and support from world bodies such as the United Nations.

Das said that ISKCON is present in 150 countries with around 850 temples and more than 1,000 centres across the world.

The ISKCON held protest 'kirtans' at its Albert Road centre here on Thursday and Friday as well, demanding the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and expressing concern over the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindu spiritual leader Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. PTI AMR ACD