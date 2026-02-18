ISKCON playing key role in serving mankind: Shah in Mayapur

Mayapur (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the ISKCON was playing a key role in carrying the flag of 'Sanatan Dharma' across the world and serving mankind through relief work during calamities and social welfare activities.

Addressing devotees at the ISKCON headquarters in Mayapur in West Bengal's Nadia, Shah said he had come to the spiritual centre not in his official capacity but as a devotee of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

"Brothers and sisters, you respectfully referred to me as India's home minister, but I have not come here in that capacity. I have come here as a devoted follower of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu," Shah said, adding that he had long wished to visit Mayapur but circumstances had delayed the trip.

He was addressing the celebrations, marking the 152nd birth anniversary of Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur.

"One of Bhaktisiddhanta's greatest contributions was preparing a disciple like Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada. The globally spread ISKCON movement today is the result of the life work of both these great souls," he said.

Shah said he had seen ISKCON's influence across India during his travels as BJP president and Union minister, noting that the Bhagavad Gita published by the organisation was accessible to people across age groups and professions.

Highlighting ISKCON's humanitarian efforts, Shah said the organisation's role extended beyond devotion, with food distribution camps, and it is often among the first to reach disaster-hit areas.

He also lauded its work in providing healthcare and education to the poor, besides engaging youth through Indian festivals. PTI PNT SOM