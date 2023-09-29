ISKCON slaps Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi

Kolkata; ISKCON on Friday said it has sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds).

An undated video of the former central minister has gone viral in which she could be heard making accusations against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

"Today, we have sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON," its vice-president Radharamn Das said in a statement.

Stating that the worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters and well-wishers are deeply pained by the allegations, he termed these as "malicious accusations".