ISKON temple in Mumbai receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The ISKCON Temple in the Girgaon area of south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Friday.

The temple administration on Thursday evening received an email on an official email ID, warning of a bomb blast, an official said.

He said temple officials informed the police, following which a search was conducted with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on the premises at night.

The police did not find anything suspicious during the search, and it was classified as a hoax, he said.

The temple had received a similar threat email last month, he said.

The police are probing the source of the email with the help of technical assistance and locating the IP address, he said. PTI DC ARU