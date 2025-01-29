Islamic scholar urges Muslim clerics to follow high court's order on use of loudspeakers

Jalna, Jan 29 (PTI) An Islamic scholar has urged members of the Muslim community and its clerics to ensure that loudspeakers were used within the prescribed noise levels during the 'azaan' or call to prayer.

Sayed Moinuddin Ashrafi, a Mumbai-based scholar and president of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama (AISJU), said the Muslim clergy should follow the Bombay High Court's recent ruling regarding the use of loudspeakers.

"Islam does not cause harm to others. It teaches us to remove thorns or stones from the path of others to prevent harm to them," he said.

The high court recently observed that the use of loudspeakers was not an essential part of any religion, and directed the state to curb noise pollution from places of worship, irrespective of faith.

The HC asked the state government to direct religious institutions to adopt mechanisms for controlling noise levels, including calibrated sound systems with auto-decibel limits.

Meanwhile, Ashrafi expressed strong opposition to the amendments accepted in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the bill rejected 44 amendments proposed by opposition MPs but accepted 14 from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ashrafi condemned this decision, and said, "Waqf is a religious entity and any interference with it violates the freedom of religion." He said the AISJU would challenge the amendments in the Supreme Court. PTI COR NP