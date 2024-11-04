Islamic scholars should highlight facts on seer’s remarks: Satyapal Singh

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Former Union minister Satyapal Singh on Monday said that if there was no truth in the remarks made by Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj about Prophet Mohammed, it should be brought before the world.

The former IPS officer told reporters in Mumbai that scholars of Islam and maulanas should let everyone know if the remarks made by the seer were not factual.

The remarks by Singh, who was once Mumbai police commissioner, came a month after the Maharashtra Government, submitted before the Bombay High Court that about 67 FIRs have been registered across the state against Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed at an event in Nashik.

The government had told the court that the objectionable material containing the alleged derogatory remarks, which was shared online, was being taken down by the cybercrime police.

Singh said there was a conspiracy to target Ramgiri Maharaj in the name of jihad and create chaos in India.

“There are some forces that get activated only ahead of elections, and our job is to create awareness among the people about those forces,” Singh said.

The remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj and others are available on the internet, Singh said, adding he will request scholars of Islam and maulanas to bring the facts in front of the world.

“There is no offence in speaking the truth,” Singh said.

Ramgiri Maharaj, who also addressed the press conference, said that everyone has a right to speak and that right has been granted by the Constitution.

“If anybody’s sentiments were hurt due to my remarks, it is their personal issue,” he said. PTI DC VT VT