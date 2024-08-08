ISLRTC and Army Welfare Association Society sign MoU to promote Indian sign language

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) In a move towards fostering inclusivity and accessibility in education, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) and the Army Welfare Association Society (AWES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

The agreement, overseen by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, aims to enhance the accessibility of Indian Sign Language (ISL) in the Army Public Schools across the country.

In a statement, the DEPwD said the MoU is poised to bring transformative changes to the educational landscape by enhancing the sign language skills of school administrators, teachers, students and parents associated with the Army Public Schools.

By equipping educators with the necessary ISL skills, the partnership aims to create a more accessible and supportive learning environment for the students, who are deaf or hard of hearing, it said. PTI UZM AS AS