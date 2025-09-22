ISLRTC to roll out new courses, digital resources on Sign Language Day

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will celebrate Sign Language Day 2025 on Tuesday by rolling out new courses, digital learning resources and initiatives to promote inclusion for the deaf community.

An event themed ‘No human rights without sign language rights’ will be held to mark the occasion, which will be attended by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar as chief guest and Minister of State B L Verma as guest of honour, an official statement said.

Among the key launches are a post-graduate diploma in Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation and teaching, a six-month online ISL training programme, 3,189 ISL e-content videos, the largest repository so far, and the integration of ISL into the Project Inclusion App to support mainstream classrooms, the statement said.

The ISLRTC will also unveil 100 new STEM terms in ISL, an English teaching programme with TEACH, and an ISL version of 18 National Book Trust titles to expand access to literature, it said.

The programme will also see the release of ISLRTC's bi-annual newsletter and new teaching-learning materials for interpreter and teacher training courses.

The winners of the 8th national Indian sign language competition, held across 13 categories, will be felicitated at the event, the statement said. PTI UZM ARI