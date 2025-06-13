Israel behaving like colonial thug by attacking sovereign nations at will: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said Israel is behaving like a "colonial thug" by attacking sovereign nations at will.

"Israel has now bombed Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iran, and still plays the victim. This rogue Zionist regime isn't defending itself, it's behaving like a colonial thug," Mehdi said in a post on X.

The influential Shia leader said attacking sovereign nations at will "does not make you powerful, it makes you a terrorist state".

Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said Iran, like any sovereign nation, now has every right to defend itself and "take full, punishing revenge".

"The Zionist regime should pay for its crimes in Gaza, for its bloodlust, for its massacres," Mehdi said in the post.

In another post on X, Mehdi said India's abstention in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded "immediate, unconditional and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza reflects "shrinking of moral imagination".

"India once stood tall among the post-colonial nations, defending the rights of the oppressed, including the Palestinian people. (Jawaharlal) Nehru was unequivocal in his support for justice in Palestine. Indira Gandhi upheld that legacy. What changed," the Lok Sabha MP said.

"Today, India abstained from voting on the Gaza ceasefire resolution in UNGA. Nothing in Gaza has improved, if anything, the suffering has intensified.

"This is the 'strategic autonomy' we boast about? This day reflects a shrinking of moral imagination. An abandonment of global solidarity. And most tragically, a betrayal of our own history," he said. PTI SSB ARI