Israel diplomat visits RSS founder's memorial

Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, on Monday visited Smruti Mandir Parisar, which houses RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial, in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur.

He was briefed about the historical, cultural, and ideological significance of Smruti Mandir, the RSS stated in a release.

Revach was given an overview of the life and work of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the role of Smruti Mandir as a centre of inspiration for millions across the country, it said.

The consul general showed keen interest in understanding the organisational journey and social initiatives associated with the Sangh, according to the release.

The release said the visit took place in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting mutual respect and cultural understanding.

Nagpur Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya, prominent office-bearers, and functionaries were present on the occasion and welcomed the distinguished guest.

"It was a privilege to visit the Headquarters of @RSS.org in Nagpur during its centenary year. I witnessed a Shakha where it all started in 1925. Also offered my tributes to the founder of RSS Dr. Hedgewar & his successor, Dr. Golwalkar," Revach posted on X.