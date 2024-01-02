Israel Embassy blast: Delhi Police scans CCTVs near Kartavya Path to track suspect's route

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday collected CCTV footage from the Kartavya Path area to track down one of the suspects in the Israel Embassy blast case, sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

One of the suspects, who was seen near the spot in the CCTV footage, had hired an autorickshaw to go towards the Kartavya Path, sources said.

The suspect was caught on camera at the site, two hours prior to the blast.

"It is believed he had come from Jamia Nagar in an auto and later left the spot in a different auto. The officials of the special cell have tried to track down his route with the help of CCTVs," they said.

Advertisment

The CCTV footage from the spot has captured the light from the explosion, sources said.

The blast occurred on December 26 evening in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera.

The blast site is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road. No one was injured in the blast.

Police had found an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site.

On December 29, Delhi Police registered an FIR against "unknown" people and transferred the case from the local police station to the Special Cell. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY