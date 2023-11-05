Israel-Hamas conflict: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart, discusses 'grave' situation

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discussed the "grave" situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisment

In the phone conversation, Jaishankar conveyed to Amir-Abdollahian the importance of preventing escalation of the conflict and the need for providing humanitarian support to people in Gaza.

"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concern of the international community," the external affairs minister posted on 'X'.

"Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," he said.

Advertisment

On Saturday, Jaishankar had a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military offensive in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others.

Advertisment

According to authorities in Gaza, more than 9,000 people have been killed in Israeli counter-attack.

Previously, Jaishankar had discussed the situation in West Asia with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Last month, India described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks" but at the same time reaffirmed its "long-standing" position advocating negotiations towards establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel. PTI MPB KVK KVK