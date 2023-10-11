Israel-Hamas conflict: MEA sets up helpline in Delhi, Tel Aviv, Ramallah

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) As fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants continued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a round-the-clock control room in Delhi and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance to Indians who may require help.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead triggering mounting global concerns.

It is learnt that around 18,000 Indians are currently staying in Israel and there are no reports of any harm to them.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour control room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance," the MEA said.

The phone numbers at the Delhi control room are 1800118797 (Toll free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905m +919968291988. and the email is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In addition, Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed on phone numbers: +97235226748, +972-543278392 and email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

Further, the MEA said India's representative office in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline.

Its contact details are: +970-592916418 (also whatsapp), rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in (email). PTI MPB ZMN