Israel-Hamas conflict: PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, calls for early restoration of peace

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

In the phone talks, Modi emphasised on an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through "dialogue and diplomacy" as well as continued humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

The prime minister's office (PMO) said Modi received a phone call from the Israeli prime minister.

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi posted on 'X'.

"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

In a statement, the PMO said Netanyahu briefed Modi on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic," it said.

"The prime minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasised an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

The PMO said the two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Around 17,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

India strongly condemned the terror attack by Hamas. PTI MPB KVK KVK