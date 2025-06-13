Israel has become 'rogue state and huge threat to world peace': Mirwaiz Farooq

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned Israel's attack on Iran, saying the Jewish state has become a "rogue state and a huge threat to world peace".

"Another distressing news that came this morning is the bombing of Iran by Israel in which many civilians, including women and children, have been killed. Besides, senior Iranian military personnel have also been assassinated. This is highly condemnable," he said addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid here.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said while "perpetuating genocide on hapless Palestinians and getting away with it", Israel is now putting the whole of Middle East in "peril".

"It has become a rogue state and a huge threat to world peace," he added.

The separatist leader said it is the moral duty of the UN and all world nations to put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide and war in Gaza and prevent Israel from targeting other nations".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir stand with Palestinians and Iranians against Israeli aggression on them," he added.

On not allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid, and his house arrest on Eid day, the Mirwaiz said for the last seven years, "this action of the rulers has prevented the Muslims of Kashmir from their basic right to practise religious rites".

"I want to ask the authorities, especially the LG sahab as he is the head... while he extends Eid greetings to people and talks about the spirit of Eid and Islam in a very reverent manner, why are the Muslims of Kashmir prevented from offering Eid prayers at Eidgah or even at the Jama Masjid? What is the reason? The authorities should spell out their fears and apprehensions if that is what prevents them or is it to punish Kashmiris?" he asked.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said the gathering at Jamia Masjid strongly condemns "these inhuman diktats".

"The reality is that oppressive measures are very much in place and the so-called narrative of normalcy post abrogation of 370 is a myth. There is no political or administrative space available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is shrinking by the day," he added.

The separatist leader further said the elected government too has "failed" to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"They cannot forever hide behind that they have limited authority and wait for nothing or all till statehood is restored. People rightfully have expectations of them to deliver," he added.