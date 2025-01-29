Israel honouring PM Modi with 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' moment of pride for Indians: Shah

New Delhi, Feb 25 ( PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the conferment of the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Israel highlights his statesmanship, which is fostering connections between nations for mutual empowerment and advancing the welfare of humanity.

In a message on X, Shah said, "Congratulations PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being honoured with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal by the State of Israel.

"It is a moment of immense pride for every Indian, as it exemplifies our PM's statesmanship that is shaping bridges between nations for mutual empowerment to advance the cause of humankind for the welfare of all," Shah said.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Wednesday in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

He is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset - the Israeli Parliament.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel in nine years.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented the award to the prime minister following his address at the Israeli Parliament.

Modi has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders. PTI ABS MPL MPL