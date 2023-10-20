Israel-Palestine war: Kailash Satyarthi, 28 other Nobel laureates demand urgent release of kidnapped children

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Twenty-nine Nobel laureates including Kailash Satyarthi have demanded urgent release of children kidnapped in the Israel-Palestine war and a safe passage for them away from the conflict, emphasising kids on both sides of the divide are "our children".

Advertisment

In a joint statement, they said they are deeply shocked by the children killed during the massacre by Hamas and in the subsequent widespread bombing of Gaza by Israel. "There is a grave risk of an even worse loss of life in the coming weeks and of children in other countries dying too. Palestinian children are our children, Israeli children are our children. We cannot consider ourselves civilised if this is what we do," they said.

They demanded all the kidnapped children must be urgently released, and given a safe passage away from the conflict. "Children can't be starved of water, food, healthcare and shelter. Children and vulnerable persons must receive humanitarian aid immediately. The lives of the million children living in the Gaza Strip and the three million children living in Israel must be prioritised and protected. Many protests and leaders have rushed to remember the loss of life of only one group of children. But surely, we have room in our hearts for both," they said.

"Tonight, in the middle of this darkness, we will light three candles - one for all the children killed and kidnapped in Israel and one for all the children killed and maimed in the bombing and fighting in Gaza, and one for humanity and hope," they said.

"We invite anyone who supports a lasting peace for all children living in Israel, in Palestine, and beyond to do the same. They are all our children," the statement said.

The signatories include 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate José Manuel Ramos-Horta, 1987 Nobel Peace Laureate Oscar Arias, 1986 nobel laureate in chemistry Yuan Lee, 2007 nobel laureate in economics Eric Maskin, 1997 nobel laureate in physics Steven Chu among others. PTI UZM TIR TIR