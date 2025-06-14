Israel 'rogue state', global community must speak up against it: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 14 (PTI) With tension between Israel and Iran escalating further, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday continued to criticise Israel over the developments and stressed the need for the international community to speak up against it to restore peace in the region.

Calling Israel a "rogue state", Vijayan said the entire international community must speak out to end the "reckless and unlawful aggression" of Israel against Iran.

The Left veteran, in a post on 'X', reiterated that Israel continues its "brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia" with the support of the US.

"Backed by the complicit support of the imperialist power bloc led by the United States, Israel continues its brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia.

No peace-loving, dignified person can remain silent in the face of such atrocities, especially the ongoing genocide in #Gaza. The time has come to stand up, speak out, and hold this rogue state accountable. Only then can we hope to restore peace and normalcy in the region," he said in the social media post.

On Friday, the Kerala CM slammed Israel and called it a "longtime global thug" which "arrogantly" believes it can do anything as it enjoys US support.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.

An Israeli drone has struck a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field on Saturday, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported. If confirmed, it would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack. PTI LGK KH