Israeli Ambassador visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (PTI) Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar along with his wife visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

According to officials here, Azar arrived in Ayodhya late Tuesday evening and left for a programme in the neighbouring Basti district on Wednesday morning after visiting the Ram temple.

He had called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in Lucknow.

Adityanath had talked about the "deep bond" between UP and Israel after their meeting.

"Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest," Adityanath posted on X.

Azar in his post on X thanked CM Adityanath and praised the development efforts in the state.

"Thank you very much for your support for Israel and your hospitality today. Congratulations to you for your work in making Uttar Pradesh more secure and prosperous. We are committed to working on the issues discussed," he said.

Discussions were held regarding making Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 more secure by using Israeli technology. Along with this, Israel will also invest in the semiconductor and water sector in UP, the CM's Office said.

The chief minister and the Israeli Ambassador "discussed expanding skilled manpower from the UP to Israel. Talks also focused on agriculture and irrigation collaboration", it said.