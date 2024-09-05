Israeli defence companies showcase in India advanced tech to counter drone threats

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Seeking to enhance security cooperation between Israel and India in combating drone threat, an event was held here during which nine Israeli defence companies showcased advanced technologies to counter such threats, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The seminar from September 2 to 4 featured participation from the representatives and senior officials from Israel's Ministry of Defense, economic and security attachés, and representatives from India's Ministry of Defence, and defence and civilian industries from both countries, the statement issued by the Israeli Embassy here said.

The seminar focused on "addressing the growing threat of drones", both in security and criminal aspects, which poses a significant challenge to the security forces worldwide due to their ability to be used for intelligence gathering, weapon carrying and precise attacks, it added.

Throughout the seminar, nine Israeli defence companies showcased advanced technologies to counter the drone threat.

Operational experience was shared and advanced technological capabilities were showcased, aiming to deepen security cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

The Directorate for Defense Exports at the Israeli Ministry of Defense (SIBAT), in collaboration with the Israel Economic and Commercial Mission in New Delhi, the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Israel Export Institute, the Israeli Embassy in India, the Indian Ministry of Defense and SIDM (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers) held the seminar in Delhi to "enhance security cooperation between Israel and India in combating drone threat", it said.

D-Fend Solutions, Septier and Sentrycs presented Cyber Radio Frequency (CRF) based systems for detecting, locating, and neutralising drones.

Smart Shooter demonstrated intelligent fire control systems for small arms to intercept drones. ThirdEye Systems showcased AI-driven vision and robotics systems for detecting and identifying drones and small aircraft, it said.

"ELTA Systems, Rafael, Elbit Systems and Skylock exhibited solutions based on sensors, radars, electronic warfare and communication systems for detecting, identifying and neutralizing drones," the statement said.

The second day of the seminar was all focus on creating business synergies between the industries of both sides to explore partnerships using the Israeli defence and dual-use technologies to address the growing threats of drones, both for defence and civil related applications, it said.

An Israeli delegation held site visits to prominent Indian entities on the last day to learn more about the present and future drone threats.

The seminar created a unique opportunity to showcase Israeli companies' advanced technologies, deepen security cooperation between Israel and India, and promote joint solutions to security threats, it added.

"Israeli technologies, particularly in the field of homeland security, are highly regarded in India and generate significant interest from both public and private entities. The recent seminar, which facilitated over 150 business meetings, is a testament to the strong demand for these technologies. We will continue to support Israeli companies in their endeavours in India until we see these promising opportunities translate into business partnerships that will strengthen the security and relations of both Israel and India," Economic Counsellor at Israel Embassy, Natasha Zangin, was quoted as saying in the statement.