Israeli envoy Gilon thanks India for support after Oct 7 Hamas attack

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) India stood on the side of Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack and its support is a testimony of the extraordinary ties between the Indian and the Jewish people, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon has said.

He made the remarks at an event hosted by the Israeli embassy to celebrate the 76th National Day of Israel.

"From October 7, both the government and the people of India stood on the side of Israel. And this we will never forget," he said.

"The amount of support we get here is nothing short of amazing. It's a testimony of the extraordinary relations between the Indian and the Jewish people," Gilon said in his address at the event last night.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also attended the event.

In his brief address, Kwatra said the terror attacks on October 7 have "left us all shaken".

"India itself is a victim of cross-border terrorism and has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Kwatra was quoted as saying in a readout issued by the embassy on Wednesday.

"There can be no justifications for acts of terror. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the hostages and innocent lives lost in these heinous acts," he added.

Israel launched a massive military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. In his comments Kwatra said India-Israel partnership has grown exponentially and is marked by mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration across various sectors.

"We join the people of Israel to celebrate this momentous occasion. It is deeply inspiring that the extraordinary journey of a nation that has not only survived and thrived against all odds, but also transformed itself into a flourishing landscape of innovation, advancement, and growth," he said.

"Over the years, our partnership has grown exponentially and is marked by mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration across various sectors," he added.

In his remarks, Gilon said, "This Independence Day is complicated and painful, but our resolve is strong." "While we mark this Independence Day, our thoughts are with the 128 loved ones who are still held captive. Their immediate release remains our sincere hope and ongoing mission," he said.

"I take this occasion to salute the heroism of people of Indian descent: Meera and Sabitha, caregivers from Kerala, who saved an elderly couple during the terror attack; and Romi (6), an Israeli child of Indian descent, whose parents were murdered in front of her, tried to protect her little sister ' Lia (3) during the attack," Gilon said.

"They have shown extraordinary courage and a strong spirit, inspiring the entire nation of Israel," he said.

At the event, the embassy of Israel donated 60 VR (virtual reality) headsets for an upcoming project "Disha".

VR stations were set up during the event, providing guests with an immersive tour of the holy city of Jerusalem. PTI MPB ZMN