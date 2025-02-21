Israeli national arrested in Kerala for unauthorised use of a satellite phone

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A 75-year-old Israeli national was arrested in Kerala on Friday for using a satellite phone without permission and was later released on bail, police said.

Israeli national David Bona and his wife arrived as tourists and were on their way to Thekkady from Kumarakom when the satellite phone was used, a senior district police officer added.

The police were alerted to the unauthorised use of the phone by their Intelligence wing, leading to Bona’s arrest in Mundakayam, he said.

"Bona purchased the phone in Dubai while travelling to Kerala. He was unaware that using it without permission is prohibited here," police added.

Bona was questioned by the police, the Intelligence wing, and the NIA before being released on bail. His satellite phone was seized, he said.

An FIR was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, police added. PTI COR HMP SSK HMP SSK ADB