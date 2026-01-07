New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a phone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who shared an update on the Gaza Peace Plan and reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terror.

"The two leaders warmly exchanged New Year greetings and wished the people of both countries peace and prosperity," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

It said Netanyahu briefed the prime minister on the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region," the statement said.

Modi and Netanyahu identified shared priorities to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead, guided by shared democratic values, deep mutual trust and a forward-looking vision.

"They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their commitment to fight this menace," the statement said.

Modi and Netanyahu also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to remain in touch.

In a post on X, Modi said they also reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel," Modi said.

