Israeli PM Netanyahu's old video goes viral with false claim after Iran's recent attack on Israel

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recently shared on social media which showed him rushing inside a building.

A social media user shared the video claiming that Netanyahu was running towards a bunker to escape the Iranian missile attack.

The PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation revealed that this video was from December 2021 when Netanyahu was running to cast his vote in the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset.

The users are now sharing this four-year-old video with false claims.

A Facebook user shared the viral video on October 1, claiming, "After the Iranian missile attack, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ran to find a bunker in Tel Aviv." By performing a reverse search of the viral video's key frames, we found the original video on Netanyahu's official 'X' account (formerly Twitter). He posted it on December 14, 2021 with the caption, "I am always proud to run for you..." During the investigation, we also found a report published on the Israeli media outlet ‘Israel National News’ on December 14, 2021. The report explained that Netanyahu was running through the Knesset corridor to reach on time for voting in the Israeli Parliament. The video was recorded by office staff during this incident.

PTI Fact Check's investigation clearly showed that Netanyahu's four-year-old video was falsely linked to Iran's recent attack and was shared on social media with incorrect claims.

Read the full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/3XO3BUR