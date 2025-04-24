Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar likens Pahalgam attack to Hamas' Oct 7 onslaught

New Delhi: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday compared the terror attack in Pahalgam to the October 7, 2023, Hamas strike on Israel, citing similarities in their targeting of civilians and warning of growing coordination among terrorist groups.

Drawing parallels to the Hamas-led assault that killed over 1,100 people in Israel, Azar pointed to the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in both cases.

His remarks came after terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

"Unfortunately, we must confess, these terrorist groups are inspiring each other. There are similarities between the Pahalgam attack and what happened on October 7 (2023) in Israel. Innocent tourists were enjoying their vacation in Pahalgam, while in Israel, people were celebrating a music festival." Azar told PTI Videos.

He also linked the Pahalgam attack's timing to the recent visits by Hamas leaders to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), where they reportedly met with Jaish-e-Muhammed operatives and a few others, suggesting possible coordination.

The Israeli ambassador also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Pahalgam attack, particularly his speech at a gathering in Madhubani, Bihar, on Thursday where he vowed to “hunt down” those responsible for the killings.

"I'm very encouraged by not only the strong condemnation but also the strict measures taken by the Indian government," Azar told PTI Videos, referring to India’s diplomatic moves, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the attack in Pahalgam.

Azar also urged the global community to expose the state sponsors of terrorism, emphasising that the problem extends much beyond individual terrorists.

"Terrorism has to be exposed because terrorists enjoy a series of deeds by countries that supply money, intelligence inputs and weapons (to them), which is unacceptable," he said.

Calling for stronger international coordination to curb terrorism, the Israeli diplomat said, "I feel all countries should put restrictions on the capabilities of companies to supply services to the extremist elements.” “Countering terrorism requires not just military action but also efforts to combat incitement. The terrorists are not just using violence. They are inciting violence,” he added.