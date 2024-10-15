Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in Lucknow.

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Adityanath said, "Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest.

"We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of the people of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said. PTI NAV MNK MNK