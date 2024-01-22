Israel's Ambassador, UNGA President extend greetings on Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday said the 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a historic moment for devotees across the world.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Gilon said he looked forward to visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon.

"Surely, it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have," the Israeli ambassador said, sharing a photograph of his with a model of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Several Israeli diplomats in India extended their greetings on the occasion of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said he was delighted to arrive in India when the country was celebrating its "second Diwali." "Namaste, Bharat. Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its ‘Second Diwali’. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability," the Francis said.

South Korea's embassy said the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was of special significance to the country.

"The place holds a great symbolic importance for Korea-India relations based on the matrimonial link between Queen Sriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) from Ayodhya and King Kim Suro from Gaya (Korea) in 48 A.D.," the embassy said.

"We hope this family-like and spiritual bonds between our two nations will continue to strengthen and deepen, inspired by the idealism personified in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam," the embassy said on X, formerly Twitter. PTI SKU CK