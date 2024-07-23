Israel's Defence Ministry DG calls on CDS Gen Chauhan

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Maj Gen (retd) Eyal Zamir, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan held discussions on furthering the strategic partnership between the two countries, including working towards regional peace and stability, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said on Tuesday.

The HQ IDS said this in a post on X.

"Major General (Retd) Eyal Zamir, Director General Israel MoD calls on General Anil Chauhan, #CDS_India. Discussions held on furthering the #StrategicPartnership between #India and #Israel, including working towards regional peace & stability. The meeting builds on the #DefenceCooperation Agreement between both nations," it said.

The HQ IDS also shared photos of the meeting. PTI KND DIV DIV