ISRO aims to commission third launch pad at Shriharikota in 4 years: scientist

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) ISRO is in the process of developing a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport and is currently identifying the right vendors for it, a top scientist said.

Shriharikota complex, which covers an area of 175 sq km, is located about 135 km east of Chennai. It has been serving the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency for the launch of various satellites using different launch vehicles.

To move ahead with its plan of placing bigger satellites weighing over 12,000 - 14,000 kg in various orbits in space, ISRO requires bigger launch vehicles, Padmakumar ES, the Director and Distinguished Scientist of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shriharikota, said.

To serve this purpose, ISRO is planning a third launch pad, he said.

"We plan to develop, install and commission a third launch pad in four years. Activities are going on for that," he told PTI in a recent interaction.

"We are starting the procurement phase and identifying the right vendors to deliver us the support that is needed for the mega project," he said.

According to ISRO, the spaceport was renamed as Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on September 5, 2002 in fond memory of former Chairman of ISRO, Professor Satish Dhawan.

The Centre provides world-class launch base infrastructure for national and international customers in accomplishing diverse launch vehicle-satellite missions for remote sensing, communication, navigation and scientific purposes.

The spaceport started its operation in October 1971 with the launch of the sounding rocket 'Rohini-125'. Since then, the facilities here have been gradually expanded to meet the growing needs of the space agency.