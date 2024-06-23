ISRO chairman, Italian space agency chief to attend India Space Congress

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Policymakers, administrators of space agencies from different countries, and entrepreneurs would gather here for the three-day India Space Congress that will begin from Wednesday.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath, India's space regulator IN-SPACe head Pawan Kumar Goenka, space administrators from Italy and Australia, and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti are among the dignitaries scheduled to attend the event.

The India Space Congress (ISC), organised by the Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) will have the theme 'Bridging Boundaries and Transforming Tomorrow' and will seek to elevate India's space capabilities through international collaborations.

The event offers exclusive networking opportunities, platforms for startups, and academic insights. It also seeks to foster innovation and progress in space exploration, uniting government, industry, and startups towards a future of boundless possibilities, a statement from the organisers said.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM, Italian Space Agency President Teodoro Valente, and Director (Space Programs), Australian Space Agency, Arvind Ramana are among those attending the ISC.

Major reforms such as the Space Policy 2023, liberalized FDI Policy 2024, the new Telecom Act, the unveiling of norms, guidelines and procedures by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for implementation of the space policy underscore the importance of partnerships in leveraging collective strengths and resources for mutual benefit, the statement said.

"These strategic alliances underscore India's commitment to global cooperation in the space industry," said Subba Rao Pavuluri, President at SIA-India.

"For the first time in the ISC series, the agenda places major emphasis on global collaborations, featuring around 35 thematic sessions focusing on international partnerships," said Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India. PTI SKU KVK KVK