ISRO Chairman S Somanath presented with VTU honorary doctorate by Karnataka Governor Gehlot

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday presented an honorary doctorate awarded by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, to ISRO Chairman S Somanath at Raj Bhavan.

The governor lauded Somanath's leadership and vision and underlined that his contributions to space science are not only remarkable but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of India.

"His outstanding work in the field of science is a testament to his dedication to the nation's interests. This honorary doctorate is a fitting recognition of his tireless service, and I hope his legacy continues to inspire many more accolades," a Raj Bhavan communiqué stated.

Gehlot specifically mentioned that under Somanath's leadership, ISRO has achieved significant milestones, particularly in lunar exploration, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PTI GMS GMS ANE

