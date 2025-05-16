ISRO chief Narayanan seeks blessings at Tirumala shrine ahead of PSLV-C61 launch

Tirupati, May 16 (PTI) ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple here, seeking blessings for the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C61/EOS-09 mission, a remote sensing satellite mission.

The launch is scheduled for May 18 at 5.59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

During the VIP darshan in the early hours of Friday, Narayanan participated in the ritual and placed a miniature model of PSLV-C61 at the deity’s feet, seeking blessings for the mission’s success and safety.

Vedic scholars offered blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, while temple officials presented Tirtha Prasadam (holy water) and honoured Narayanan with a silk shawl.

"This 101st mission with PSLV-C61 will mark a major milestone for ISRO, showcasing India’s all-weather earth observation capabilities and reinforcing the country’s commitment to space-based solutions," Narayanan told reporters.

The mission will place the Earth Observation Satellite into a Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO), a unique type of polar orbit where the satellite maintains a consistent alignment with the Sun.

PSLV-C61 marks the 63rd flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration. This mission continues the PSLV's record of delivering reliable performance across a wide range of payloads and orbits, according to the ISRO website.

EOS-09 is designed to deliver consistent and reliable remote sensing data for a range of operational applications across various sectors, as stated by ISRO.