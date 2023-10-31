ISRO Chief Somanath among 68 persons chosen for Rajyotsava award by Karnataka govt

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) The Karnataka government's Rajyotsava Award would be conferred this year upon 68 persons, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath, for their meritorious service in their fields.

The award, considered to be the second highest civilian award given by the state government annually, will be conferred on the occasion of 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state's formation day on November 1.

In addition to 68 Rajyotsava awards, it was decided to give away 10 awards to organisations, on the occasion of 'Karnataka Sambhrama' celebration marking the golden jubilee of renaming of Mysuru state as Karnataka, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said, announcing the winners of the award on Tuesday.

Noting that every district has been given representation while selecting the awardees, he said, "the awardees include 13 women, 54 men and one transgeneder. Also two centenarians are part of the list." The awardees will get Rs 5 lakh cash and a 25-gram gold medal.

Renowned theatre personality Chidambar Rao Jambe, Yakshagana singer Leelavathi Baipadithaya, actors 'Bank' Janardhan and Dingri Nagaraj, Professor C Naganna and Subbu Holeyar for literature and journalists Dinesh Amin Mattu and Maya Sharma are among the awardees this year.

Bengaluru's Mythic Society and Karnataka Sangha in Shivamogga are among the organisations that have got the award.