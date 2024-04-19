ISRO chief Somanath inaugurates Digantara's headquarters in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Friday inaugurated the global headquarters of space sector start-up Digantara, which is gearing to launch the first ever space surveillance satellite, in Bengaluru.

The headquarters, spread across 25,000 sq ft area in Hebbal, comprises a satellite assembly, integration and testing (AIT) facility and a command and control centre for providing comprehensive space domain awareness.

This facility will be instrumental in monitoring and managing space traffic, ensuring the safety and sustainability of satellite operations across the globe, a statement from Digantara said.

The start-up is aiming to launch a constellation of space-based space surveillance satellites to map and monitor space debris that can prove hazardous for space missions.

"Our new facilities not only enhance our ability to innovate in building cutting edge sensors but also position us as a platform provider for easing space operations," Digantara CEO Anirudh Sharma said.

As Digantara gears up to launch one of the world's first space based space surveillance satellites, SCOT, the new headquarters will serve as the nerve centre for operations and customer engagement worldwide, furthering the company's commitment to building a sustainable and secure space environment.

Recently, Digantara closed an extended USD two million financing to its previously raised USD 10 million Series A funding round. PTI SKU AS AS