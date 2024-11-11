ISRO chief Somanath to address KREIS students on Nov 12

Bengaluru, Nov 11, (PTI) ISRO chairman, S Somanath will interact with students of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) on November 12 at Dr Babu Jagajeevanram Research Institute here.

Somanath, known for his pioneering contributions to India’s space programme, will share insights from his remarkable journey in rocket science, space missions, and leadership at ISRO, said Saileela Malladi, consultant advisor for KREIS.

“He has always held a special connection with young audiences, frequently addressing students and encouraging them to pursue dreams in STEM fields. We are hoping meeting him would inspire our over 2 lakh KREIS students,” said Malladi.

An interactive Q&A session with Somanath is moderated by Guruprasad, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, allowing students to ask questions and learn firsthand about India’s recent achievements in space exploration.

The day will also include a live rocket launch by Himalayan Space Lab, providing an exhilarating, practical look at rocketry, as well as inauguration of a ham radio station to introduce students to hands-on communication technology, said Malladi.

According to her, through this programme, KREIS will bring STEM experiences to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, giving them the inspiration and tools to pursue future careers in science and technology. PTI JR ROH