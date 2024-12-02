ISRO chief Somanath urges youths to pursue careers in science & technology

Guwahati: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Monday exhorted youths to engage themselves with scientific and technological advancements being made by the country so that India can emerge as a global leader in the years ahead.

Advertisment

He urged them to pursue careers in science and technology and contribute to the growth in these fields.

Somanath was speaking at a 'Student Science Interactive Program - Face to Face with New Frontiers in S&T', as part of the four-day India International Science Festival (IISF) at IIT-Guwahati, which will conclude on Tuesday.

The ISRO chairman interacted with school students, inspiring them to explore careers in science and technology and pursue innovation in the field of space research, a release said.

Advertisment

"As students, you are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology. It is essential for you to grasp the remarkable innovations and advancements taking place in these fields today," he said.

"By recognising their potential and the opportunities they present, you can draw inspiration to pursue similar paths and contribute to building a brighter tomorrow," Somanath added.

He maintained that engagement of the youth in the country's current scientific and technological endeavours is pivotal in realising the vision of making India a global leader.

Advertisment

The release said industry-academia collaboration, knowledge-sharing technical sessions and initiatives to inspire students and teachers in creative, knowledge-based learning have been organised as part of the IISF.

The event also brought policymakers and scientific leaders together under one roof to discuss sustainable practices across science, agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare, it added.

A key highlight of IISF 2024 was the lab-to-life initiative, where Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) signed three technology transfer Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to promote sustainability and technological advancements.

Advertisment

Speaking about technology transfer, C Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram said, "Young innovators like you have already begun building rockets and satellites in colleges, efforts that are nearing commercial success. By understanding these advancements and the opportunities in the field of space, science and technology, you can be inspired to pursue similar paths and shape a brighter future."