ISRO chief Somanath visits Somnath temple

Veraval, Sep 28 (PTI) Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat and sought blessings for the future ISRO missions.

He performed 'Someshwar Maha Puja' at the temple and also took part in a 'yajna', said a temple official.

"Soft landing on the moon was our dream and by the grace of Lord Somnath, we were able to achieve it. We couldn't have got success in our mission without the blessings of Lord Somnath. That is why I have come here, and my name is also associated with God," the ISRO chief told reporters at the temple, situated near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district.

He sought Lord Shiva's blessings for the upcoming missions of ISRO, Somanath added.

"We need strength to do our work. Landing on the moon was one of the tasks. There are many other missions in front of us for which we need strength. That's why I have come here to take God's blessings," he said.

said general manager of the Shree Somnath Trust Vijaysinh Chavda.

"The ISRO chairman also took part in a 'yajna' at the Lord Ganesh shrine on the temple premises. He then visited Bhalka Teertha which is four km away," said Chavda.

Bhalka Teertha is a place where Lord Krishna is believed to have breathed his last.