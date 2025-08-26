ISRO chief urges students to dream big, innovate, give back to society

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan on Tuesday urged the country's students to dream big, embrace innovation, and give back to society.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMUT) here, Narayanan traced the university's growth since its founding in 1962 and called it a reflection of the vision of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya -- a noted educationist and social reformer.

Narayanan highlighted the strides made by India in space research and cited astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom mission, the GSLV F16/NISAR launch, SPADEX docking, Aditya-L1 data release, and upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

He also reviewed India's post-independence progress in agriculture, defence, power, literacy, and economy, and told students to "dream big, embrace innovation, and give back to society".

On the occasion, he also accepted an honorary D.Sc. on behalf of ISRO.