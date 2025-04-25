ISRO colleagues recall how ‘Dr Kasturirangan’s magic’ led to a string of successes

Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan is an excellent communicator who not only was capable of inspiring his juniors, but also listened closely to what they had to say, said his long-term colleagues, recalling how ‘Kasturirangan’s magic’, led to a string of successes for the space agency under him.

Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84 and was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few months, said family sources. He is survived by two sons.

“There was a cult around him and the ‘Kasturirangan’s magic’ at ISRO, because, be it either launch vehicles or satellites, a string of successes followed him,” said Director B R Guruprasad, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), who has known him for 38 years.

“PSLV had its first successful flight during his tenure as chairman and all PSLV rockets were successful in putting the satellites to orbit. And it was during his chairmanship that GSLV had its first successful flight. He also initiated the study on Chandrayaan, managing to get it approved by the government, the scientific community as well as the engineering community,” added Guruprasad.

Guruprasad also recalled how during the March 28, 2001 launch of GSLV, it had to be aborted initially due to some safety lapses.

“I remember him standing there so coolly, asking us to analyse the issue. We managed to finally launch it on April 18, 2001. He kept his cool again throughout. Only after it was launched, he admitted that ‘it was the longest 60 minutes of his life’,” added Guruprasad.

K R Sridhara Murthy, who retired as the Managing Director, Antrix Corporation, ISRO, and had a long association with Kasturirangan, said he was an exceptional leader, who was always fair to everyone.

“I remember approaching him after my return from France, as I was asked to take care of technology transfer and industry development for ISRO’S programmes. I asked him for a challenging assignment with a larger perspective, as I have been dealing with international organisations in Europe,” said Murthy.

Murthy said Kasturirangan then offered him the scientific secretary post “I closely worked with him in that capacity in various aspects relating to ISRO’s strategies and outreach programmes,” added Murthy.

“What stands out with all our interactions with him is the kind of leadership he displayed. He wanted the organisation to excel and believed in participation of everyone concerned in any decision-making,” said Murthy.

People loved going to him with their ideas, added Guruprasad.

“You know, he asked so many questions that he became the perfect sounding board. Because of his questions, we can identify our thought gaps. I certainly learnt a lot this way,” said Guruprasad.

Murthy credits his strategic thinking for the popularity of ISRO today, especially among the younger generation.

“If the Indian space activities did not make it to the page one news, he always pushed us to introspect,” said Murthy.

Murthy recalled the time when one of the missions that ISRO successfully launched was reported in one of the inner pages.

“He immediately called us for a discussion on what we should do to see to that our programmes are always in the forefront.” Kasturirangan, said Murthy, was very aware that India, being a developing country, had no immediate relevance for interplanetary missions.

"So, he really worked on establishing good consensus among the political circles as well as the public. It is not by accident that a later Mars mission could galvanise interest in the young people about space. His forward thinking put in place the necessary impetus to build that kind of attention for Indian space missions,” said Murthy. PTI JR ROH