ISRO conducts 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

Advertisment

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 mission:

The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.



Mission brochure: https://t.co/cCnH05sPcW pic.twitter.com/oqV1TYux8V — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2023

Advertisment

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.