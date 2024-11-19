ISRO depended on SpaceX to launch GSAT-N2 as its existing capability was not sufficient: Ex-chiefs

Bengaluru: India depended on billionaire Elon Musk founded SpaceX to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, from US soil as its existing launch vehicles lack the capacity to take off more than 4,000 tonne of payloads, former ISRO chiefs said on Tuesday.

SpaceX placed the 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket into the desired orbit.

GSAT-N2 weighing 4,700 kg is a Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said.

Speaking to PTI, former ISRO chairperson K Sivan said, "The satellite (launched by SpaceX) was a heavier one beyond the capability of ISRO launch vehicles, that's why it has gone outside." According to him, ISRO has a capacity of four tonne whereas the GSAT-N2 weighs 4.7 tonne.

"There are plans to increase the capabilities of ISRO and the activities are going on," Sivan said.

He explained that the GSAT-N2 will provide high-band communication services to India, making it reach even the remotest parts of the country.

Former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair told PTI that India opted for a bigger launch vehicle to carry 4.7 tonne satellite because it did not have such a facility here.

"ISRO has plans to double its next-generation vehicles capacity, but we can't wait unit then, so they opted for SpaceX," he said.