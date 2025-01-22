ISRO dispatches crew module for first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan

Bengaluru: Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO has dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1) after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system, the space agency said on Wednesday.

Gaganyaan will be ISRO’s first attempt towards acquiring human spaceflight capabilities. Before sending the crew, the ISRO is planning to send uncrewed mission to the space under its Gaganyaan project.

“On 21 January 2025, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1), after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system,” ISRO said in a statement.

LPSC, Bengaluru has dispatched the module to Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, officials said.

According to the space agency, the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) is a bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) and is meant for precise three axis control namely Pitch, Yaw and Roll, of crew module.

The control will be initiated following separation of service module during the descent and re-entry phase until the deployment of parachute-based deceleration system.

“This system employs 12 100N thrusters, pressurisation system with high pressure gas bottles and the propellant feed system along with the associated fluid control components,” ISRO said.

A 100 N thrusters are rocket motors, which are used in spacecraft for propulsion, ISRO officials said.

The Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS) designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was also integrated to the module at LPSC, the agency said.

It further said that the Crew Module will also undergo further integration operations including avionics package assembly, electrical harnessing and checks at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) before getting dispatched to U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru for the final phase of integration of the Orbital Module.