ISRO, ESA conduct heliophysics workshop in Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) An extensive five-day ISRO–ESA Heliophysics workshop, centering on the potential of the Aditya-L1, solar orbiter and Proba-3 missions, is underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a statement on Thursday, the ISRO said it is conducting the event jointly with the European Space Agency and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram is coordinating the event.

"The event brings together the global heliophysics community to explore new scientific opportunities through these solar missions. Approximately 50 solar and heliophysics experts, researchers, and students from Europe and other countries, together with about 150 Indian solar and heliophysics experts, researchers, and students, are participating in the workshop," ISRO said in the statement.

The workshop focuses on exploiting the unprecedented solar and heliospheric data currently available from Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3, whose complementary vantage points and orbital configurations enable a comprehensive view of the Sun and the heliosphere that is not achievable with individual missions alone, the Indian space agency said.

According to ISRO, the workshop features a rich scientific programme spanning various domains of solar and heliospheric science.

A key component of the workshop is the series of hands-on data analysis sessions, providing participants with practical guidance on accessing, processing, and combining datasets from Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3, the statement read.

"The workshop serves as an important platform to strengthen ISRO–ESA scientific collaboration and to nurture long-term partnerships among researchers working on solar and heliospheric science. By integrating observations from these flagship missions, the ISRO–ESA Heliophysics Workshop aims to advance our understanding of the Sun and its influence on the heliosphere, paving the way for impactful future joint studies and coordinated observation campaigns," ISRO said. PTI GMS ROH