ISRO free to focus on frontier tech, deep space: PMO official

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Space reforms unleashed by the government have made the future of the sector scalable and resilient and ISRO is now free to focus on frontier technologies and deep space, leaving the applications to the private players, P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, said on Friday.

Addressing the National Meet-2 organised by ISRO on the eve of National Space Day, Mishra also asked the space scientists to integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and big data analytics into future satellites and ground systems.

"Space sector reforms have made the future of the sector scalable, innovative and resilient," he said.

Mishra also said that technology transfers from ISRO, setting up of venture capital fund and technology adoption fund are empowering the transformation in the space sector.

"ISRO is now free to focus on frontier technologies and deep space, much of the application will be done by the private sector which is developing," he said.

Mishra also suggested expanding global partnerships as demonstrated by the recent launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite and the proposed G-20 climate satellite.

"India should be seen as a hub of affordable, inclusive and innovative space solutions for the world," Mishra said.

India's space journey is about empowering the citizens, bridging divides and building a confident and self-reliant nation, he added.