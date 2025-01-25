ISRO has taken giant leaps in space in recent years, says President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded ISRO for its giant leaps in space in recent years.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Murmu said India became the fourth country to successfully conduct a space docking experiment.

"The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been taking giant leaps in space in recent years. This month, ISRO once again made the nation proud with its successful space docking experiment. India has now become the fourth country in the world to have this capability," she said.

Murmu also noted that the Genome India Project had not only been an exciting venture in exploring nature but also a veritable defining moment in the history of science in India.

"Under its flagship programme, the genome sequencing of 10,000 Indians was made available for further research this month. This pathbreaking project will open new vistas in biotechnology research and also give a fillip to the public healthcare system," the president said. PTI SKL SZM SZM