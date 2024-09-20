ISRO, IN-SPACe & NSIL sign five tech transfer pact with non-governmental entities

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) with non-governmental Entities on Friday.

According to a press statement issued by IN-SPACe, with the five TTAs signed, the total number of agreements signed post space reforms stands at 75.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, "The milestone of achieving 75 TTAs marks a significant step forward in empowering India’s space private sector to harness cutting-edge space technologies for not just commercial applications, but also applications beneficial to society." He further said ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL will continue to focus on enabling greater participation, fostering new ventures, and strengthening India’s position in the global space ecosystem.

The companies that signed the TTAs today were Anabond Ltd, Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd, Micropack Pvt Ltd, and Astra Microwave Products Ltd, stated the release.

The TTAs aim to give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity, added the statement.