ISRO inks pact with HAL for transfer of SSLV technology

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) ISRO signed a formal agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Wednesday for the transfer of technology for production of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles, marking a significant step in industry participation in the space sector.

The agreement, the 100th transfer of technology agreement facilitated by space sector promoter INSPACe, was inked in Bengaluru by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and INSPACe with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which outbid a consortium led by Adani Group-backed Alpha Design Technologies.

The aim is to complete the entire technology transfer process within 24 months from the date of signing of the agreement, a statement from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) said.

During this period, ISRO will provide necessary training and technical support to HAL for acquiring the knowhow of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV), it added.

"With India's liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing. At ISRO, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise shared goals," ISRO chairman V Narayanan said.

He said ISRO will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLVs that would define the next phase of deep-tech collaboration in space in India.

"ISRO, HAL, NSIL and INSPACe coming together for the SSLV technology transfer signals a vital leap towards this endeavour. It reflects Government of India's vision to empower the space industry and establish India as a global hub for affordable and reliable launch services," INSPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said.

He said the agreement will allow HAL to independently take up realisation of SSLV and cater to both domestic and international markets.

"We are honoured to be in this league to scale India's next big frontiers with the SSLV technology, by partnering with ISRO, NSIL and IN-SPACe to operationalise it," D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said.

Sunil said HAL will apply its engineering and manufacturing strength to build SSLVs, train the required workforce and progress towards building a self-reliant ecosystem, so that India can offer regular, cost-competitive small-satellite launches to domestic and global customers.