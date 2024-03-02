'ISRO launch vehicle', birds depicted in floral decorations at DDA's flower festival

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Various floral decorations depicting birds, animals and an ISRO launch vehicle are catching eyeballs at a two-day flower festival that kicked off here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The festival, being hosted by the Delhi Development Authority at DDA Greens - Shivaji Marg, Rohtak Road, 'Palaash' is presenting a stunning array of flowers, plants, and floral arrangements at the sprawling venue, the DDA said and posted a series of videos on X showing scenes from the festival.

One floral decoration depicted an Indian Space Research Organisation launch vehicle with 'ISRO' and the year '2023' made with floral patterns.

India had achieved the Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023.

Advertisment

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is expected to visit the festival on Sunday morning, officials said.

"With a goal towards a cleaner and greener Delhi and raise awareness about ecological development, DDA's two-day flower festival 'Palaash' is all set to be held on March 2 and 3," the DDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency hosted the inaugural flower festival of 'Palaash' at Swarn Jayanti Park in the Rohini area in February 2023.

This year's festival will let visitors explore different varieties of flowers from indigenous to exotic ones, beautifully arranged to create captivating display patterns, the officials said.

To tantalise the taste buds of visitors, the festival also offers a selection of delicacies from India's rich street food. PTI KND RHL