ISRO performs second docking of satellites

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) ISRO has performed the second docking of satellites as part of its Spadex missions successfully, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He said more experiments are planned in the next two weeks.

"Glad to inform that the second docking of satellites has been accomplished successfully," Singh, who is the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, said in a post on 'X'.

He recalled that the PSLV-C60 / Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) mission was successfully launched on December 30, 2024.

Thereafter the satellites were successfully docked for the first time on January, 16 and successfully undocked on March 13, he said.

"Further experiments are planned in the next two weeks," Singh said.

According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that were launched by PSLV.

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

This experiment is crucial for ISRO's future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and landing an astronaut on the moon. PTI GMS SA