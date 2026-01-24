ISRO planning multiple satellite launches in 2026, says Chairman Narayanan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 24 (PTI) ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Saturday said the space agency is working on multiple satellite launches planned for 2026.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said, "We are planning to send a lot of satellites (this year). A lot of work is going on. After meeting the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) we will announce them." Reacting to comments by astronaut Sunita Williams that India and the US should jointly explore space programmes, he said, "We have several big missions lined up. We are working under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are planning to establish an International Space Station. We are planning to send people to the Moon and bring them back to the Earth safely." Narayanan noted that India enjoys strong cooperation in space exploration with around 60 friendly countries and that international collaborations were beneficial.

On a query about the anomaly encountered during the third stage of the PSLV-C62 rocket, he said scientists are analysing it.

"As I told you that day itself (on January 12), PSLV rocket is a four stage rocket. After the third stage, there was a deviation on the flight path (of the vehicle). We are studying about it." he said.

Asked for his message to the students' community, Narayanan, also the Secretary, Department of Space, said they should focus on mastering their subjects while also working on their overall personality development.